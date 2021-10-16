Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Reduces Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,505 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fort L.P. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 43.0% in the second quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 5,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 14.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 104,091 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,072,000 after purchasing an additional 13,173 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 58,116.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,080 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 43,006 shares in the last quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth $5,854,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,228,416 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $497,109,000 after purchasing an additional 50,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.91.

Shares of KEYS opened at $168.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.76 and its 200 day moving average is $156.87. The company has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.77 and a 12-month high of $182.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $106,336.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,549,856. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total value of $1,492,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

