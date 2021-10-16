Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Analysts predict that Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) will report earnings of $0.58 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Envestnet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.56. Envestnet reported earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full-year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Envestnet.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $288.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.18 million. Envestnet had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 11.91%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ENV shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Envestnet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENV. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 32.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE ENV opened at $83.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 297.79 and a beta of 1.29. Envestnet has a 52 week low of $61.00 and a 52 week high of $88.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Envestnet (ENV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.