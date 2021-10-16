EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $571.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EPAM shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NYSE EPAM traded up $8.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $618.99. The company had a trading volume of 199,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,613. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $611.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $531.02. The company has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a PE ratio of 91.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.36. EPAM Systems has a one year low of $305.83 and a one year high of $648.72.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $881.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $606.50, for a total value of $1,213,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,023,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karl Robb sold 2,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.09, for a total transaction of $1,228,627.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,937 shares of company stock worth $3,610,997. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1,195.2% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840,577 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 935.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 378,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $150,278,000 after acquiring an additional 342,253 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 798,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $316,924,000 after purchasing an additional 268,226 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1,099.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 219,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,300,000 after purchasing an additional 201,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 396,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $202,574,000 after purchasing an additional 187,554 shares during the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

