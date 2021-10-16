Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 1,258 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Graco worth $9,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Graco by 316.5% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Graco during the second quarter worth $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Graco during the second quarter worth $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 110.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Graco news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $199,941.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,761,944.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total value of $1,020,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Graco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

NYSE:GGG opened at $70.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.41. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.65 and a 1-year high of $80.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.60.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $507.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.01 million. Graco had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 23.76%. The business’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

Graco Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

