Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 1,529 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 84,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $17,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 370.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 54.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the second quarter valued at $52,000. 86.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $211.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.50. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.89 and a 12 month high of $221.82.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. Equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total transaction of $201,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,700,495.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,150 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.38.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

