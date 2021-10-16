Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Acquires New Shares in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 267,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,769,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CF Industries by 144.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,703,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,524 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in CF Industries by 40.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,005,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,929 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CF Industries by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,303,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,301,883,000 after purchasing an additional 571,479 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in CF Industries in the second quarter worth about $28,891,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter valued at about $24,124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

In related news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 56,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total value of $3,355,194.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 58,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $3,473,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $59.50 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.46.

CF Industries stock opened at $59.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $63.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.18. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.50). CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.