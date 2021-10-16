Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Buys 13,929 Shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 344,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,929 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Blue Bird were worth $8,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Blue Bird during the first quarter valued at $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Blue Bird by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in shares of Blue Bird in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Bird during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Blue Bird during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Phil Horlock acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.26 per share, with a total value of $101,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 432,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,761,943.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ BLBD opened at $19.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02 and a beta of 1.28. Blue Bird Co. has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $28.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.81 and a 200 day moving average of $23.92.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.24). Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $196.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blue Bird Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLBD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

