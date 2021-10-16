Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $11.21 Million Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $11,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMS. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 722.2% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 35.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 342.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 47.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Glenn P. Barba sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $807,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $49,911.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,426 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy stock opened at $60.30 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $53.19 and a twelve month high of $67.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.13. The company has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Equities analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMS shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

