Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $12.70 Million Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 86.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 218,880 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.07% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $12,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 26.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,558,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $946,406,000 after purchasing an additional 527,728 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 8.0% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 95.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 32.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,712,000. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRL stock opened at $403.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $426.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $375.89. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.79 and a fifty-two week high of $460.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 52.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.21, for a total value of $1,488,177.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Ross Smith sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.40, for a total transaction of $712,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,900 shares of company stock valued at $16,673,320 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.79.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

