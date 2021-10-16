Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 1,186 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,462 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.07% of Cognex worth $10,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,223,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,014,451,000 after purchasing an additional 154,938 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 3.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,023,636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $422,237,000 after purchasing an additional 147,091 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 23.5% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,280,344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $272,236,000 after purchasing an additional 623,431 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 18.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,733,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $227,978,000 after purchasing an additional 423,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,246,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $188,516,000 after purchasing an additional 41,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $84.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.31. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.23 and a fifty-two week high of $101.82. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.65 and a beta of 1.65.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Cognex had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business had revenue of $269.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.11 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. HSBC cut shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.57.

In related news, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,525,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $2,592,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 337,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,142,809.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

