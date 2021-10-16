Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 20,128 Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 452,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,128 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.51% of Cannae worth $15,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNNE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cannae by 13.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 12,997 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cannae by 11.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,465,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,082,000 after acquiring an additional 149,600 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cannae by 16.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 45,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cannae during the second quarter worth about $4,544,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cannae by 123.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Cannae alerts:

Shares of NYSE CNNE opened at $31.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.64. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $46.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.93. The firm had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.40 million. Cannae had a return on equity of 1.96% and a net margin of 88.62%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.