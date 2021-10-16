Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Stock analysts at Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on EFX. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $241.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.77.

Get Equifax alerts:

EFX stock opened at $263.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Equifax has a fifty-two week low of $135.98 and a fifty-two week high of $279.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.05. The stock has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a PE ratio of 45.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Equifax will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total transaction of $515,237.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EFX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Equifax by 90.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,174,000 after buying an additional 24,756 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,474 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 18,378 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,812 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.