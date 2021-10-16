Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Anaconda Mining Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:ANX)

Anaconda Mining Inc. (TSE:ANX) – Research analysts at M Partners reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Anaconda Mining in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 13th. M Partners analyst B. Pirie now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.01).

Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$6.94 million during the quarter.

ANX opened at C$0.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.76. The company has a market cap of C$113.15 million and a P/E ratio of -325.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.32. Anaconda Mining has a one year low of C$0.50 and a one year high of C$1.05.

About Anaconda Mining

Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 6 mining leases and 7 mineral licenses with a total of 5,552 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; and the Goldboro Gold project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 592 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

