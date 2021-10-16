Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.53. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $68.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$405.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$399.68 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on WPM. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$50.00 price target on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$66.95.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$52.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$54.18. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of C$44.09 and a 12 month high of C$67.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87. The company has a quick ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 9.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.188 dividend. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.87%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

