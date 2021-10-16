Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Barclays

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ESNT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Essent Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of ESNT opened at $49.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.87. Essent Group has a 52 week low of $38.02 and a 52 week high of $54.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.33.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.16. Essent Group had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 55.56%. The firm had revenue of $243.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Essent Group will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.56%.

In other news, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,022.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 5,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $265,091.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,811,590.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESNT. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 671.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

