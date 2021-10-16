Ethverse (ETHV) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3,916.00

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 16th. During the last week, Ethverse has traded up 35.3% against the US dollar. Ethverse has a market capitalization of $896,150.86 and $3,916.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethverse coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.54 or 0.00481773 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000162 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000071 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001093 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $583.88 or 0.00961568 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 36,973,073 coins and its circulating supply is 7,882,899 coins. Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ethverse is medium.com/ethverse . The official website for Ethverse is ethverse.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

