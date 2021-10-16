Euronav (NYSE:EURN) versus Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) Critical Survey

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) and Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Euronav and Atlas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Euronav 0 1 4 0 2.80 Atlas 0 3 2 0 2.40

Euronav currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.40%. Atlas has a consensus target price of $21.40, indicating a potential upside of 47.08%. Given Atlas’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Atlas is more favorable than Euronav.

Profitability

This table compares Euronav and Atlas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Euronav -28.67% -7.52% -4.55% Atlas 14.62% 10.28% 3.96%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.8% of Euronav shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.5% of Atlas shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Euronav and Atlas’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Euronav $1.23 billion 1.78 $473.24 million $2.25 4.83 Atlas $1.42 billion 2.54 $192.60 million $0.97 15.00

Euronav has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Atlas. Euronav is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Euronav has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Euronav pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Atlas pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Euronav pays out 3.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Atlas pays out 51.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Atlas has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Atlas is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Atlas beats Euronav on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Euronav

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation. The FpSO segment receives hydrocarbon fluids pumped by nearby offshore platforms and provides field storage. Its activities include crew, ship and fleet management services. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

