Europcar Mobility Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:EURMF) Short Interest Update

Europcar Mobility Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:EURMF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 41.2% from the September 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Europcar Mobility Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,468. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.50. Europcar Mobility Group has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $1.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EURMF. Cheuvreux raised Europcar Mobility Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Societe Generale cut Europcar Mobility Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Europcar Mobility Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides car rental services for business and leisure customers in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, other European countries, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers vehicle rentals under the Europcar, Goldcar, InterRent, Fox Rent A Car, and Buchbinder brand names.

