EvenCoin Reaches Market Cap of $96,528.56 (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. During the last week, EvenCoin has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. EvenCoin has a market cap of $96,528.56 and approximately $205,263.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EvenCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $292.28 or 0.00480196 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000162 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000072 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001038 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $585.22 or 0.00961484 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About EvenCoin

EvenCoin (CRYPTO:EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

