EvidenZ (BCDT) Price Reaches $0.20 on Major Exchanges

EvidenZ (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded up 32.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 16th. EvidenZ has a total market capitalization of $7.80 million and approximately $518,726.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EvidenZ coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000334 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, EvidenZ has traded 32.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00044667 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.43 or 0.00205712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.57 or 0.00092783 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

EvidenZ Coin Profile

EvidenZ (CRYPTO:BCDT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,272,923 coins. EvidenZ’s official website is www.bcdiploma.com . EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling EvidenZ

