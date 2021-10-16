Extendicare (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Shares Up 0.8%

Shares of Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) shot up 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.91 and last traded at $5.89. 2,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 4,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.84.

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Extendicare from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.43.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th.

About Extendicare (OTCMKTS:EXETF)

Extendicare, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of nursing care, home health care, retirement living, and management and consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Long-Term Care, Retirement Living, Home Health Care, and Other Operations. The Long-Term Care segment represents long-term care centers the company owns and operates in the country.

