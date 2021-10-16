Falcon Minerals Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) – Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Falcon Minerals in a report issued on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now anticipates that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.10. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Falcon Minerals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Get Falcon Minerals alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FLMN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Falcon Minerals in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Falcon Minerals in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Falcon Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

NASDAQ:FLMN opened at $6.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $543.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.18 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.80. Falcon Minerals has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $6.43.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.00 million. Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 1.40%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Falcon Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 4,503.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 10,538 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Falcon Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Falcon Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in Falcon Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,200.00%.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.