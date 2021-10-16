Family Management Corp Acquires Shares of 8,514 Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,852,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,702,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431,924 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 35.3% during the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,901,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,206 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,937,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,950 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,454,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,503,609,000 after purchasing an additional 772,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 54.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,254,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,224,000 after acquiring an additional 441,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

GLPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.43.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,828,230.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GLPI stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.33. The company had a trading volume of 823,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,991. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.88. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.18 and a 52 week high of $51.46.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 21.96%. Analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.68%.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

