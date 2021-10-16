Family Management Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO)

Family Management Corp reduced its position in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,428 shares during the quarter. Family Management Corp’s holdings in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BGIO. UBS Group AG raised its stake in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 199,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 7,426 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 215,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 99,374 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust in the 1st quarter worth $317,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust in the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,898,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,412,000 after acquiring an additional 33,065 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BGIO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.66. 229,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,858. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.02. BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $9.98.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.494 per share. This represents a $5.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 127.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust Company Profile

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund. Its investment objective is to seek to distribute a high level of current income and to earn a total return, based on the net asset value of the trust’s common shares of beneficial interest. The company was founded on November 29, 2016 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

