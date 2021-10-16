Federal Screw Works (OTCMKTS:FSCR) Short Interest Update

Federal Screw Works (OTCMKTS:FSCR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

FSCR stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.98. 650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,359. Federal Screw Works has a 52-week low of $3.87 and a 52-week high of $8.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.51 and a 200-day moving average of $6.96.

Federal Screw Works Company Profile

Federal Screw Works engages in the manufacture and marketing of industrial component parts. It offers locknuts, bolts, piston pins, studs, bushings, shafts and other machined, cold formed, hardened, and ground metal parts. The firm also offers engineered nut, and complex cold formed products. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Romulus, MI.

