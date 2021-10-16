Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) Insider Brian May Acquires 750 Shares

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) insider Brian May bought 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of £103.80 ($135.62) per share, for a total transaction of £77,850 ($101,711.52).
The stock has a market capitalization of £23.38 billion and a PE ratio of 21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.67. Ferguson plc has a 1 year low of GBX 7,642 ($99.84) and a 1 year high of £108.10 ($141.23). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is £103.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 9,906.80.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.56%.
Ferguson Company Profile
Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.
