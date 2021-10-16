Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) Insider Brian May Acquires 750 Shares

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) insider Brian May bought 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of £103.80 ($135.62) per share, for a total transaction of £77,850 ($101,711.52).

The stock has a market capitalization of £23.38 billion and a PE ratio of 21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.67. Ferguson plc has a 1 year low of GBX 7,642 ($99.84) and a 1 year high of £108.10 ($141.23). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is £103.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 9,906.80.

Get Ferguson alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.56%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Ferguson from GBX 9,200 ($120.20) to GBX 9,500 ($124.12) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ferguson from £101 ($131.96) to £118 ($154.17) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ferguson from £107 ($139.80) to £108 ($141.10) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 9,582.50 ($125.20).

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.