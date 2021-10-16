Ferro (NYSE:FOE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferro (NYSE:FOE) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FERRO CORP. is a worldwide producer of specialty materials for industry by organic and inorganic chemistry. It operates in 21 countries worldwide. Ferro produces a variety of specialty coatings, colors, ceramics, plastics, chemicals, and related products and services. Ferro’s most important product is frit produced for use in porcelain enamels and ceramic glazes. Ferro specialty materials require a high degree of technical service on an individual customer basis. “

Shares of FOE stock opened at $20.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.58 and a 200-day moving average of $20.20. Ferro has a one year low of $12.49 and a one year high of $22.00.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $294.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.30 million. Ferro had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 14.36%. Ferro’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ferro will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Ferro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,433,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Ferro by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,276,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,524,000 after purchasing an additional 460,174 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Ferro by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Ferro by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 28,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 12,509 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Ferro by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,873 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares during the period.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

