Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2021

Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,577 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.09% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 213.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 65.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FSTA opened at $42.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.88. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 12-month low of $36.80 and a 12-month high of $44.29.

