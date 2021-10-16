Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.39.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FRRPF shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$55.00 to C$64.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.75 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

OTCMKTS:FRRPF opened at $8.55 on Friday. Fiera Capital has a one year low of $7.96 and a one year high of $9.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.52.

Fiera Capital Corp. engages in the provision of traditional and alternative investment solutions, including depth and expertise in asset allocation. It offers investment advisory and related services to institutional investors, private wealth clients, and retail investors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, and Europe and Other.

