Financial Contrast: POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) and Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS)

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) and Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares POINT Biopharma Global and Gossamer Bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio POINT Biopharma Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Gossamer Bio N/A N/A -$243.36 million ($3.55) -3.96

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.4% of POINT Biopharma Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.0% of Gossamer Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 23.3% of Gossamer Bio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for POINT Biopharma Global and Gossamer Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score POINT Biopharma Global 0 1 2 0 2.67 Gossamer Bio 0 0 5 0 3.00

POINT Biopharma Global currently has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 56.84%. Gossamer Bio has a consensus target price of $21.40, suggesting a potential upside of 52.10%. Given POINT Biopharma Global’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe POINT Biopharma Global is more favorable than Gossamer Bio.

Profitability

This table compares POINT Biopharma Global and Gossamer Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets POINT Biopharma Global N/A N/A N/A Gossamer Bio N/A -80.94% -47.07%

Risk and Volatility

POINT Biopharma Global has a beta of -0.36, meaning that its stock price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gossamer Bio has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gossamer Bio beats POINT Biopharma Global on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About POINT Biopharma Global

POINT Biopharma Global Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a. The company is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc. engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions. The company was founded by Faheem Hasnain and Sheila Gujrathi on October 25, 2015 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

