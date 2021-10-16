Financial Partners Group Inc Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Financial Partners Group Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17,995.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,818,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808,759 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18,829.2% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,009,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after buying an additional 1,003,973 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,221,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,521,000 after buying an additional 820,378 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,434,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,537,000 after buying an additional 525,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,867,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,912,000 after buying an additional 338,720 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $226.66. 312,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,649. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $155.15 and a 1 year high of $229.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $223.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.95.

