FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group (NYSE:FTEV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group (NYSE:FTEV) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a decrease of 38.7% from the September 15th total of 61,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:FTEV traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $9.75. 135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,918. FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.69.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $482,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $482,000. 32.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

