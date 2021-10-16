First Foundation Advisors Acquires 75,265 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,265 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $5,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GEM. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 45,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.96. 104,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,625. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.46. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.79 and a fifty-two week high of $42.31.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.