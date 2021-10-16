First Foundation Advisors Buys 798 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $54,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 634,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,176. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $77.80 and a 52 week high of $110.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.13.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.