First Foundation Advisors Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 8.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,378 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 33.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,983 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.8% during the first quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $315.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 739,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,131. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $304.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.68. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $106.75 and a one year high of $322.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.76 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total value of $2,408,069.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,978.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total transaction of $587,145.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,491 shares of company stock valued at $15,774,137. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $297.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.17.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.