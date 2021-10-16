First Foundation Advisors Sells 12,750 Shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC)

First Foundation Advisors reduced its holdings in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 138,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,750 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund were worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MYC. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 16.7% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 22.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MYC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,501. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.34 and a 200 day moving average of $15.32. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $16.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This is a positive change from Blackrock MuniYield California Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%.

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield California Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment fund. The company objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

