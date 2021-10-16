First Foundation Advisors Trims Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

First Foundation Advisors reduced its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 6,224 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Tesla were worth $2,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $258,000. Mark Stevens raised its holdings in Tesla by 62.1% during the first quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth about $6,163,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in Tesla by 15.4% during the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 553 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 61.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,728 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $19,857,000 after purchasing an additional 11,299 shares in the last quarter. 40.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.38, for a total value of $995,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,933,919.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total transaction of $787,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,954,423.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,698 shares of company stock worth $61,747,994 in the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $24.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $843.03. 18,824,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,205,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $834.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 439.08, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $379.11 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $746.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $687.44.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 7th. DZ Bank raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $745.00 to $755.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $620.22.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

