First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s FY2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

AG opened at $12.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.08. First Majestic Silver has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $24.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 0.93.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The mining company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $154.07 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,497 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,951 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,148 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. 30.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

