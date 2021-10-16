First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Given New C$35.00 Price Target at Raymond James

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on FM. CSFB lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$16.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$40.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Friday, October 1st. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.50 to C$36.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$32.80.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$20.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$24.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$26.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.39. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of C$12.17 and a one year high of C$35.07.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.26 billion. Research analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 2.9199999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.005 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is 1.35%.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.