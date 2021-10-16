First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,700 shares, an increase of 129.5% from the September 15th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 699,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.52. 537,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,442. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $50.49 and a 12-month high of $51.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.88.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%.

