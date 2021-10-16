First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Short Interest Up 67.5% in September

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, a growth of 67.5% from the September 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 39,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FMB opened at $56.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.19. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $55.28 and a twelve month high of $57.84.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%.

