First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) Short Interest Up 120.0% in September

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 120.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNK. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 42.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 79,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 23,735 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 274.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 31,285 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $7,968,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 328.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 405,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,390,000 after purchasing an additional 311,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 36.6% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 13,317 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FNK stock opened at $46.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.97. First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $28.01 and a 12 month high of $47.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%.

