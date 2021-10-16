FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 212,800 shares, an increase of 164.0% from the September 15th total of 80,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 271,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $647,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $598,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMAC stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.87. The company had a trading volume of 153,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,831. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average is $9.87. FirstMark Horizon Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $14.44.

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

