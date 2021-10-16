FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 244,100 shares, a growth of 108.1% from the September 15th total of 117,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in FirstService by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstService by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FirstService stock opened at $194.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $186.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. FirstService has a twelve month low of $126.13 and a twelve month high of $197.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.35 and a beta of 0.92.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $831.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.20 million. FirstService had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 16.74%. Analysts forecast that FirstService will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.183 dividend. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on shares of FirstService in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of FirstService from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.17.

About FirstService

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

