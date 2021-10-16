FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Shares Gap Up to $18.30

Shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.30, but opened at $18.94. FLEX LNG shares last traded at $18.90, with a volume of 215 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.50 and a 200 day moving average of $14.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.55.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $65.84 million for the quarter. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 36.19%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 20.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,434,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,797,000 after acquiring an additional 585,910 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet bought a new stake in FLEX LNG in the third quarter valued at about $11,848,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in FLEX LNG in the second quarter valued at about $5,851,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in FLEX LNG by 223.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 309,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 213,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in FLEX LNG in the second quarter valued at about $4,030,000. 18.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLEX LNG Company Profile (NYSE:FLNG)

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

