Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $896.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) will announce sales of $896.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Flowserve’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $881.90 million and the highest is $917.00 million. Flowserve posted sales of $924.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full year sales of $3.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $3.67 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $3.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Flowserve.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $898.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.43 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 12.59%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FLS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group raised Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Flowserve from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Flowserve from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flowserve in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Flowserve in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Flowserve in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Flowserve in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. 94.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLS traded up $1.42 on Monday, hitting $37.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,165,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,258. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Flowserve has a fifty-two week low of $27.58 and a fifty-two week high of $44.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Flowserve’s payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

