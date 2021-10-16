FlypMe (FYP) Trading Up 1.8% Over Last Week

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One FlypMe coin can now be bought for about $0.0650 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular exchanges. FlypMe has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and $3,126.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FlypMe has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00044886 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.36 or 0.00205219 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.60 or 0.00092652 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

About FlypMe

FlypMe (CRYPTO:FYP) is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

FlypMe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FlypMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

