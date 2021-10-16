Fmr LLC Acquires 150,844 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,519,690 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 150,844 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.21% of The Bank of Nova Scotia worth $163,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.1% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 47,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,120,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.2% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 12.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 45.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BNS opened at $64.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $40.28 and a 1-year high of $68.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.54.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.51. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.7095 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 70.93%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BNS shares. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $85.00 to $87.68 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.61.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

