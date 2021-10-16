Fmr LLC Acquires 815,539 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,221,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 815,539 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $175,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,296,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,889,000 after acquiring an additional 67,856 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 661,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,589,000 after buying an additional 223,539 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 75,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 14,415 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,160,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,800,000 after buying an additional 284,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,391,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,969,000 after buying an additional 192,394 shares during the last quarter. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MGY stock opened at $20.26 on Friday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.39.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $250.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is presently -800.00%.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $122,850,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $92,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MGY shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.88.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

