Fmr LLC Boosts Stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,818,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 566,315 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.08% of Berry Global Group worth $183,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 87.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Berry Global Group during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BERY stock opened at $63.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.73. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $70.90.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BERY. Truist began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.27.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

